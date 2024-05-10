Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is set to declare the much-awaited results of the Class 10 board exam for the year 2024 today. The revelation is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2024, commencing at 9:30 am during a press conference. Following the announcement, students can promptly access their results via the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

In adherence to tradition, the DGE Tamil Nadu will refrain from disclosing the names of top-ranking students during the initial press conference. Instead, the board will highlight the city or district with the highest pass percentage alongside other significant details. This approach is strategically aimed at curbing unhealthy competition among students.

Where to check TN SSLC Results 2024

Students eager to view their results can do so through various online platforms, including tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov. To access their results, students must input their roll number and date of birth as stated on their admit cards.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2024

Visit the Official Website: Head over to tnresults.nic.in using your preferred web browser.

Navigate to Results Section: On the homepage, locate and click on the section labeled "TN Board Class 10th (SSLC) Result 2024."

Enter Your Details: A new window will open prompting you to enter your login credentials. Input your roll number, date of birth (DOB), and the captcha code provided.

Submit Information: Once you've filled in the required details, click on the "submit" button to proceed.

View Your Result: After submission, your SSLC exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: If you wish to keep a physical copy or for future reference, you can download and print your board result directly from the website.

Wondering about the minimum passing marks? To secure a pass in the TN SSLC board exam, students must attain a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Those falling short of the prescribed marks will unfortunately face a declaration of failure from the board.

The Class 10 SSLC exams, conducted by the DGE Tamil Nadu, spanned from March 26 to April 8 this year. Impressively, approximately 9 lakh candidates registered for this crucial examination.

Reflecting on the previous year, the 2023 data from DGE indicated that roughly 9,14,000 students participated in the Class 10 board exam. Notably, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 SSLC students saw an encouraging rise to 91.39%, showcasing an improvement from the preceding year's 90.07%. It's worth mentioning that girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.66% versus 88.16%. Additionally, a noteworthy number of students achieved perfect scores, including 89 in English, 320 in Social Studies, 3,584 in Science, and 3,649 in Mathematics.