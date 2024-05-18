Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, operating on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), is expected to declare the TS EAMCET Result 2024 today, May 18. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2024 can access and download their results from the official website at https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ once it's officially released.

The entrance examination, held from May 7 to May 11, 2024, spanned across various examination centers throughout the state. Following the result declaration, the schedule for counseling dates and admission processes is anticipated to be announced in the upcoming week.

While awaiting the official release, candidates can familiarize themselves with the step-by-step process to download the TS EAPCET Result 2024:

How to check TS EAMCET Result 2024?

Visit the Telangana State EAMCET results portal at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled "TS EAPCET 2024 Results." Provide your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth in the required fields. Click the "Submit" button to proceed. Your TS EAPCET 2024 results will be promptly displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy of your results for future reference.

As the wait draws to a close, candidates are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for timely updates on the result declaration. The TS EAMCET Result 2024 marks a significant milestone for aspiring engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy students across Telangana, shaping their academic pursuits and future endeavors.

