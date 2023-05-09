TS Inter 1st Year Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Manabadi TSBIE IPE Result

TS Inter 1st year Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE declared the TS Intermediate 1st-year results 2023 today, May 9. As scheduled, the result was released at 11 am. Telangana Inter Results and Marks Memos are also now available on the list of websites mentioned below. The steps to check the result are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their scorecards.

TS Inter Result 2023: Follow these steps to download TS inter 1st-year results

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2023 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 1st year 2023 Result."

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the result and download it

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

TSBIE conducted Telangana intermediate exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, the exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The practical exams for both General and Vocational Courses were held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.