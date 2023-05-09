Last Updated:

TS Inter 1st Year Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Manabadi TSBIE IPE Result

TS Inter 1st year Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE declared the TS Intermediate 1st-year results 2023 today, May 9.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ts inter 1st year result 2023

Image: PTI


TS Inter 1st year Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE declared the TS Intermediate 1st-year results 2023 today, May 9. As scheduled, the result was released at 11 am. Telangana Inter Results and Marks Memos are also now available on the list of websites mentioned below. The steps to check the result are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their scorecards.

TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result link, toppers list, pass percentage here

Direct link to check TS Inter Result 2023

TS Inter Result 2023: Follow these steps to download TS inter 1st-year results

  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2023 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 1st year 2023 Result."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the result and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 

TSBIE conducted Telangana intermediate exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, the exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The practical exams for both General and Vocational Courses were held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

READ | TS Inter Result 2023 Date announced; TSBIE to declare 1st, 2nd year results on May 9
READ | TS Inter Result 2023 today; See list of websites to check TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year results
READ | Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Lowest in 5 years, 63.49% students pass
READ | Manabadi TS Inter 2nd year result 2023 Out; Here's how to check Telangana inter results
COMMENT