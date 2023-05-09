TS Inter 1st Year Result 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Manabadi TSBIE IPE Result

Quick links:
Image: PTI
TS Inter 1st year Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE declared the TS Intermediate 1st-year results 2023 today, May 9. As scheduled, the result was released at 11 am. Telangana Inter Results and Marks Memos are also now available on the list of websites mentioned below. The steps to check the result are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to check their scorecards.
TSBIE conducted Telangana intermediate exams for 1st Year students from March 15 to April 4, 2023, while for 2nd Year students, the exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. The practical exams for both General and Vocational Courses were held from February 15 to March 2, 2023, in two sessions – the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.