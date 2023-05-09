Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Lowest In 5 Years, 63.49% Students Pass

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link that says, "TS Inter Result 2023"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Intermediate results for 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference