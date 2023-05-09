Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Lowest In 5 Years, 63.49% Students Pass

Quick links:
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone
Step 2: On the search bar type ‘T App Folio’ and install the app
Step 3: After the app is downloaded fill in the required details like – the candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).
Step 4: The TS Inter IPE marks memo will appear on the screen
2023 -63.49%
2022 - 67.16%
2021 - 100%
2020 - 68.86%
2019 - 63.23%
2018 - 59.37%
The pass percentage of TS Inter 1st year is 61.68%. This year, 4.28 lakh students appeared for the 1st year exams for general and vocational streams. Only 2.9 lakh of them passed.
This year, TSBIE has recorded the lowest pass percentage in the past five years. This year only 63.49% of students have cleared the TS Inter 2nd year exam. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 67.16%.
TS Inter 2nd year result 2023 has been uploaded on the official websites of TSBIE. Currently, the official website has stopped working due to heavy traffic. Candidates can check back later. Click here for TS Inter 2nd year result link 2023.
TS Inter 1st year result 2023 has been uploaded on the official website. Click here to check TS Inter 1st Year Results 2023. The official website has crashed due to heavy traffic. The website is not working. Candidates can check the results in sometime.
TSBIE has declared the TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year exams today at 11 am. The result was announced at the board's press conference.
Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy has arrived at the press conference. He is announcing the TS Inter Result details.
To pass Telangana intermediate exam, candidates must score at least 35% marks in all subject and overall. Those who fail to secure this mark will have to appear for a supplementary exam to clear it.
Once released, candidates will be able to check their TS Inter Results on its official websites. Here's direct link to check.
TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3 and the 2nd year examination was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.
Students who wish to check their TS Inter results 2023 on their smartphone can download the 'T APP FOLIO' application on their smartphone. TSBIE will upload the results on this app too.
Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link that says, "TS Inter Result 2023"
Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Intermediate results for 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the result and download it
Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2023 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 1st year 2023 Result."
Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Go through the result and download it
Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
tsbie.cgg.gov.in,
bie.telangana.gov
manabadi.com
This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exams. These students will get their intermediate results today.
TSBIE in its official notice announced that TS inter results 2023 for 1st and 2nd year exams will be declared on May 9 at 11 am. Click here to read more.
TSBIE will declare the Telangana Intermediate Exam Results for 1st and 2nd year students today, May 9. Click here for full details.