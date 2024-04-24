Advertisement

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the commencement of the re-verification, re-counting, and re-evaluation application process from April 25, 2024. As per the official notification released by TSBIE, candidates seeking re-verification or re-evaluation of their answer sheets can apply through the board's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Each paper's re-verification or re-evaluation will incur a fee of Rs 600.

In addition to the re-verification process, TSBIE has also revealed that the TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2024 are scheduled to take place from May 24 onwards.

TS Inter Results 2024 Highlights

A total of 981,003 students appeared in the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams, which were conducted from February 28 to March 19. The TSBIE IPE 2024 marks memo was released today, April 24. Candidates eager to check their results can visit the official TSBIE website at results.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Upon reaching the IPE March result page, students are instructed to select their respective class and stream, enter their hall ticket number, and proceed to view and download their results.

Among the notable highlights of the TS Inter 2024 results are the district-wise performance rankings. Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts have emerged as the top performers, with Ranga Reddy leading with the highest pass percentage among students in both Class 11 and 12 combined, followed closely by Medchal.

TS Inter Pass Percentage 2024

According to the data released by TSBIE, the pass percentages for TS Inter 1st and 2nd years are 60.01% and 64.19%, respectively. The performance analysis also reveals that a significant number of students have secured A grades, indicating an achievement of 75% or higher marks. However, a notable proportion of students have received D grades, signifying less than 50% marks.

Girls outshine boys in TS Inter Results 2024

Moreover, the gender-wise performance statistics indicate that girls have outperformed boys in both 1st and 2nd years of TS Inter exams, with pass percentages of 68.35% and 72.53% for girls in the 1st and 2nd years, respectively, compared to 51.5% and 56.1% for boys.

