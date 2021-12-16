TS Inter Result 2021 Out, Here's How To Check Manabadi TS Inter 1st Year Results

Manabadi TS inter result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the result of the Intermediate first year or Class 11 final exam on December 16, 2021. Students who took the exam that was conducted in offline mode should be ready with their roll numbers and date of birth to check the results quickly. The TS intermediate result has been uploaded on the official website and candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same. For more details, candidates can visit the official website results.cgg.gov.in.

Ts Inter first year result 2021: Check important dates here

The TSBIE class 11 exams were conducted between October 25 and November 3, 2021

The result has been released on December 16, 2021

TS class 11 result: Websites to check

tsbie.cgg.gov.in examresults.ts.nic.in manabadi.co.in

TS Inter 1st Year result: Step-by-step guide to download scorecards

Candidates should go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the Inter 1st year result link

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter the required details like roll number and date of birth and click on view results

Post submitting the details, the scorecards will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference

This year nearly 4.3 lakh students had appeared for the TS Intermediate Examinations 2021 that was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021. Following the past trends, the results have been released within 45 days of the end of the examination. Candidates were expecting the results to be out by December 18, 2021 as no official announcement of result release date was made by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites from time to time as it is having issues due to heavy traffic.