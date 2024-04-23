Advertisement

The much-awaited TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results for 2024 will be declared tomorrow, April 24 by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). As per the official notice, The TS Inter results 2024 will be declared at 11 am on Wednesday, stirring excitement among students and parents alike. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official websites. The list of official websites where the results will be hosted has been given below. Moreover, the steps to check the result can also be found here.

How to Check TS Inter Results 2024: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the Official Website: Begin your result-checking journey by navigating to the TSBIE's official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Navigate to the Results Page: Upon reaching the homepage, seek out the link labeled "Telangana Inter Results 2024." Give it a click to proceed to the next step.

Select the Appropriate Result: Depending on whether you're looking for TS Inter 1st Year Results 2024 or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2024, make the appropriate selection.

Enter Your Credentials: Once on the results page, you'll be prompted to input your examination credentials, typically including your hall ticket number and possibly other identifying information.

Check Your Result: After entering the necessary details, hit the submit or check button to unveil your result. Your scores and other pertinent information should then be displayed on the screen.

Download and Print: Once you've reviewed your result, don't forget to download it or print it out for future reference and record-keeping.

Alternative Websites to Check TS Inter Results

In addition to the official TSBIE website, you can explore other platforms for accessing your results, including:

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

Ensure you have your hall ticket and other examination details readily available for a seamless result-checking experience. In the event of any technical glitches, consider refreshing the webpage, switching to a different browser, or revisiting the site later due to expected high traffic during result announcements.

TS Inter Pass Percentage

In the year 2023, TSBIE recorded the lowest pass percentage in the past 5 years. The TS Inter 2nd year 2023 pass percentage stood at 63.49%. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 67.16%.