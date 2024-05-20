Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has revised the examination schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024. The TS PGECET 2024 exam dates have been rescheduled to take place from June 10 to June 13, instead of the previously set dates of June 5 to June 8.

Eligible candidates are reminded to complete the TS PGECET 2024 application process. A late fee of Rs 2,500 applies until tomorrow, May 21, and a late fee of Rs 5,000 applies until May 25. The institute will issue the TS PGECET admit card on May 28.

Advertisement

Once applicants have submitted their forms, they can download the TS PGECET 2024 admit card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will run from 10 am to 12 pm, with candidates required to report to the test center by 8:30 am. The afternoon session is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm, with candidates expected to report to the test center by 12:30 PM.

Advertisement

TS PGECET 2024 Revised Schedule:

Date Morning Session Afternoon Session June 10, 2024 Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Civil Engineering (CE), Pharmacy (PY), Electrical Engineering (EE), Food Technology (FT), Aerospace Engineering (AS) June 11, 2024 Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Bio-Technology (BT), Mechanical Engineering (ME) June 12, 2024 Instrumentation Engineering (EI), Architecture & Planning (AR), Chemical Engineering (CH), Biomedical Engineering (BM), Textile Technology (TX), Metallurgical Engineering (MT), Mining Engineering (MN) June 13, 2024 Environmental Management (EM), Nanotechnology (NT)