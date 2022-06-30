TS SSC Result 2022 Declared At Manabadi.co.in, Here's How To Check Manabadi TS 10th Scores

TS SSC Result 2022: The Board School Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) has released the class 10 or SSC results on June 30, 2022. Lakhs of candidates who took the exam can download their result now. It has been uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below. They can follow these steps to download the result online. The direct link to check result has also been attached below. For downloading the scorecards, students should be ready with their admit cards.

TS class 10 result 2022: Official websites to check

bse.telangana.gov.in bseresults.telangana.gov.in manabadi.co.in

TS SSC 2022: Check list of important dates here

The Telangana board examinations began on May 23, 2022

Last exam was conducted on June 1, 2022

The result has been released on June 30, 2022

When was result released?

The result was released on June 30, 2022

It has been released in first half at 11.30 am

TS SSC Result 2022: Step-by-step guide to download Telangana SSC Result 2022

Step 1: For checking class 10 or matric 2022 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should click on the link which reads "TS SSC Result 2022"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download Manabadi TS SSC result

This time, class 10 students took the exam in offline mode. In 2020, the TS SSC Exams had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the pass percentage for TS SSC stood at 92.43 percent. In the press conference, pass percentage and topper list are also expected to be announced.