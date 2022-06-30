Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 10 Results To Be Out Shortly

Quick links:
The BSE Telangana will begin the press conference shortly. The TS SSC Result will be announced by BSE Officials in the press conference.
To get TS SSC Results on SMS, Candidates should type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263.
Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC Result 2022 on June 30 at 11.30 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Manabadi TS 10th results online.
Reports have indicated that State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will grace the declaration ceremony and officially announce the Manabadi SSC Results 2022 for Telangana Board
Telangana SSC Results 2022 will be available on the following websites.
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
manabadi.com
results.eenadu.net
results.gov.in
bse.telangana.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check result online
TS SSC examination was cancelled in 2021 due to the second wave of COVID19. All students were promoted. In 2020 also the exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic and all students were promoted.
Over 5 lakh students appear for the Telanagana SSC examination each year. The exams are usually conducted in the month of March and results declared in April.
