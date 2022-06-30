Last Updated:

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 10 Results To Be Out Shortly

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2022 is scheduled to be released on June 30 at around 11.30 am. Registered candidates who took the exam should be ready with the documents mentioned below to download their scorecards. List of official websites is also attached. Check latest updates here.

Manabadi ts ssc result 2022

11:27 IST, June 30th 2022
Press conference to begin shortly

The BSE Telangana will begin the press conference shortly. The TS SSC Result will be announced by BSE Officials in the press conference.

11:26 IST, June 30th 2022
Telangana class 10 result to be out in another 5 minutes

 

Telangana class 10 result will be released in another 5 minutes at 11.30 am

11:23 IST, June 30th 2022
TS class 10 result: List of important dates
  • The Telangana board examinations began on May 23, 2022
  • Last exam was conducted on June 1, 2022
  • The result has been released on June 30, 2022
11:21 IST, June 30th 2022
Follow these steps to download Telangana SSC Result 2022
  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education - bse.telangana.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should look for and click on the link that says, "TS SSC Result 2022"
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference
11:21 IST, June 30th 2022
How to check TS SSC result via SMS

To get TS SSC Results on SMS, Candidates should type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number and send it to 56263.

11:12 IST, June 30th 2022
TS SSC Result date and time

Telangana Board will announce the TS SSC Result 2022 on June 30 at 11.30 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Manabadi TS 10th results online.

11:10 IST, June 30th 2022
State Education Minister to announce result

Reports have indicated that State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will grace the declaration ceremony and officially announce the Manabadi SSC Results 2022 for Telangana Board

10:53 IST, June 30th 2022
TS 10th result 2022 to be declared shortly

Telangana class 10 results 2022 will be declared shortly. The TS SSC Result will be announced at 11.30 am.

10:42 IST, June 30th 2022
List of websites to check Manabadi TS SSC Results 2022

Telangana SSC Results 2022 will be available on the following websites.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in.

10:30 IST, June 30th 2022
TS SSC Result 2022: Check result release date and time
  • The result will be released on June 30, 2022
  • It will be released at 11.30 am
10:27 IST, June 30th 2022
Here’s how to be prepared to check scores

Candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password to check result online

pointer
Exams were canceled last year

TS SSC examination was cancelled in 2021 due to the second wave of COVID19. All students were promoted. In 2020 also the exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic and all students were promoted.

10:19 IST, June 30th 2022
TS 10th Result 2022: Past year trends

Over 5 lakh students appear for the Telanagana SSC examination each year. The exams are usually conducted in the month of March and results declared in April.

10:19 IST, June 30th 2022
Press Conference to be conducted

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce TS SSC result 2022 officially.

10:19 IST, June 30th 2022
Result to be released after11 am

The result link will be activated on June 30 after 11 am

10:19 IST, June 30th 2022
BSE Telangana matric result to be out today

Board of Secondary Education, BSE Telangana would be releasing the TS 10th Result 2022 on June 30.

