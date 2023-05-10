TS SSC Result 2023 Today: List Of Websites To Check Telangana Class 10th Results Online

TS SSC Results 2023: The Board of School Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) is gearing up to release the SSC or class 10 results today, May 10th. All those registered students who took the exam will be able to check their TS SSC Results today. The list of official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below. A list of important dates and steps to check TS 10th result are also attached below.

In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password/date of birth. The direct link to download scorecards will be activated soon after the release of TS SSC result. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.

BSE Telangana class 10 result 2023: List of Official websites

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

TS SSC 2023: Check important dates here

The Telangana board examinations were conducted between April 3 and 13, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm.

The result will be released on May 10, 2023

When to check TS SSC result?

It will be released after 12 noon

TS SSC Result 2023: Follow these steps to download Telangana SSC Result 2023