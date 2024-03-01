UBTER polytechnic result 2023 declared, here's direct link to check

Advertisement

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee has declared the results for the Polytechnic exam conducted during the winter session. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now access the UBTER result 2023-24 via the official websites at ubter.in and ubterex.in.

To retrieve their results, candidates must use their registration number or roll number along with the password at the student login window on the portal. Additionally, the Board has also made available the provisional UBTER marksheet along with the results.

For candidates' convenience, here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the results online:

How to download UBTER Polytechnic Result 2024?

Visit the official website at ubter.in On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Student Login. A new window will appear; enter your login credentials and submit. Your UBTER Result 2024 will then be displayed on the screen. Download the result and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to check UBTER Polytechnic Result 2024.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.