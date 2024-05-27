Advertisement

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the comprehensive schedule for the online registration process concerning the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) positions on its official website. According to the recently issued notification, candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims round can commence their online applications starting from today, May 27, 2024, onwards, on the official website- psc.uk.gov.in. The deadline for submitting online applications for the mains examination for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer positions is set for June 16, 2024.

Qualified candidates from the prelims exam for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer positions are eligible to apply for the mains examination. Interested candidates can access the detailed PDF from the provided link.

A total of 2,286 candidates have been shortlisted for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer mains examination round. All these candidates are encouraged to apply online for the mains examination round as per the provided schedule. The recruitment drive aims to fill 137 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer positions.

Below is a summary of the essential details regarding the recruitment drive for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer:

Advertisement No. : A-1/E-3/DR (RO/ARO)/ 2023

Salary: Rs. 47,600 - 151,100/- (Level-8) with Grade Pay 4800/-

To access the detailed schedule for the UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at https://psc.uk.gov.in/. Click on the "UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2024" link on the home page. You will find the PDF for the online application process on the home page. Download and save it for future reference.

The UKPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on October 26-27, 2024, across various centers in the state. Candidates can apply online for the mains examination round and also select their preferred examination centers through the link available on the official website.

