Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Ultimate Guide To Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 On DigiLocker, SMS, IVRS, Websites

CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2024 soon. Here's an ultimate guide to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 On DigiLocker, SMS, IVRS, and Official Websites.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
How to check CBSE results 2024 online
How to check CBSE results 2024 online | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2024 around mid-May, although the official announcement regarding the specific date and time is pending. The results will be available on the official websites of CBSE, namely https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. CBSE Board exams 2024 began on February 15. CBSE Class 12 exams concluded on April 2.

How to Check CBSE Class 12th Result 2024?

  1. Visit the official websites of CBSE: https://www.cbse.gov.in/ or https://results.cbse.nic.in/.
  2. Look for the link "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2024".
  3. Enter your login credentials, including your security PIN, admit card ID, school number, and roll number.
  4. Your CBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the result for future reference.

Websites to Check CBSE Results 2024:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in

How to Check CBSE Result 2024 via IVRS and SMS?

  • IVRS: Students can dial 24300699 along with the area code preceding the number to check their CBSE Class 12th Result. Calls will be charged at 30 paisa per minute per roll number.
  • SMS: Send an SMS in the format "cbse12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (centre number)" to 7738299899. Date of birth format: DDMMYYYY. Receive subject-specific grades via SMS.

How to Access CBSE Result Digital Marksheet via DigiLocker?

Students can obtain their digital marksheets for CBSE Result 2024 through DigiLocker:

  1. Log in to DigiLocker and select the document type as 'Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi'.
  2. Enter the passing year and roll number.
  3. Sync your Aadhaar if not done already and download your marksheet.
  4. Confirm your DigiLocker account by entering the six-digit security PIN provided by the school.

The Senior School Certificate Examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024, with over 39 lakh students appearing for the 10th and 12th grade board exams this year.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

