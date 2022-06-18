Last Updated:

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores Online

UP Board class 10 result 2022 has been released on official websites. The scorecards can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

UP Board

UP Board result 2022: UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Board has released the matric or class 10th result 2022. As scheduled, the UPMSP 10th Result 2022 was declared at 2 PM. It can be checked on the official website upresults.nic. Students can now check their UP 10th Result 2022 by entering their exam roll number, school code or date of birth.

UP Board conducted the Class 10 Board exams from March 24 to April 13, 2022. Over 27 lakh candidates took the UP board matric exam this year. The list of official websites where result has been released are mentioned below.

UP Board Results 2022 LIVE Updates

UP Board10th Result 2022 – List of official websites

  • upresults.nic.in
  • upmsp.edu.in

Last year, the pass percentage in UP Board 10th Result 2021 was recorded at 97.88 per cent. This percentage was recorded on the basis of an alternative method of evaluation as UPMSP did not conduct written exams in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP Board 10th result: Here's how to check UPMSP results

  • Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on link which reads, " U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results Announced on 18 June 2022"
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.
  • Step 4: Then, click the submit button.
  • Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs
  • Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check UP Board class 10 result

