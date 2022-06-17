UP Board Results 2022 Updates: UPMSP Class 12 Result Out, Divyanshi Tops With 95.40%

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Divyanshi from Fatehpur had topped the UP Inter exam by securing 477 marks out of 500.
The pass percentage among boys is 81.21% while among girls, it is 90.15%. Last year too, girls had performed better than boys.
Divyanshi has topped the inter UP Board exams 2022.
Out of over 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 85.33 per cent have passed.
The inter or class 12 result for all streams will be released at 4 pm
Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.
Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.
Step 3: Now divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100
Step 4: By this formula, you will know the percentage of UP Board results
The Uttar Pradesh Board will release the class 12 or inter result at 4 pm today
Rank 1: Prince Patel
Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur
Rank 2: Kiran Kushwaha
Rank 3: Aniket Sharma
Prince Patel of Kanpur has topped the class 10 or UP Board matric examination
UP Board High School Exam Result has been released at 2 pm. A total of 88.18 percent of candidates have passed.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has finally released the Class 10 final exam results.
Students require at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass UP Board Exams 2022.