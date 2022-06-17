Last Updated:

UP Board Results 2022 Updates: UPMSP Class 12 Result Out, Divyanshi Tops With 95.40%

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the Class 12 final exam results on June 18. Now, the result is available on the official websites of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

16:36 IST, June 18th 2022
These students secures top 5 ranks
  • Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks
  • Rank 2: Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks
  • Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki with 95% marks
  • Rank 4: Balkrishna from Fatehpur with 94.20%
  • Rank 5: Prakhar Pathak from Kanpur with 94%
16:23 IST, June 18th 2022
Topper scored 95.40%

Divyanshi from Fatehpur had topped the UP Inter exam by securing 477 marks out of 500.

16:23 IST, June 18th 2022
Girls outperform boys

The pass percentage among boys is 81.21% while among girls, it is 90.15%. Last year too, girls had performed better than boys.

16:23 IST, June 18th 2022
Divyansi tops UP Board inter exams 2022

Divyanshi has topped the inter UP Board exams 2022.

16:23 IST, June 18th 2022
UP Board inter result 2022: 85.33% pass percent recorded

Out of over 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 85.33 per cent have passed. 

16:12 IST, June 18th 2022
Here's direct link to check inter scores

Click on this link to view the scorecard

16:06 IST, June 18th 2022
Direct link activated

 

16:04 IST, June 18th 2022
Official website not working

The official website is not working. The dialogue box reads, "The service is unavailable."

16:02 IST, June 18th 2022
UP Board class 12 result out!

The class 12 or inter result has been released on the official websites,direct link will be activated soon

 

16:02 IST, June 18th 2022
Result to be out anytime soon

The link is being activated on official websites

16:02 IST, June 18th 2022
Press conference begins

Press conference has been started 

15:58 IST, June 18th 2022
UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check scores
  • Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board 12th Result 2022" 
  • Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit
  • Step 4: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future needs
15:57 IST, June 18th 2022
Result to be out in another 5 minutes

The inter or class 12 result for all streams will be released at 4 pm

pointer
Press conference to begin shortly

The press conference at which result will be announced with begin shortly 

pointer
Credentials required to check result
  • Board exam roll number and date of birth
  • School code as given on admit card
pointer
UP 12th Result 2022: Calculate UPMSP Inter percentage

Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.
Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.
Step 3: Now divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100
Step 4: By this formula, you will know the percentage of UP Board results

15:38 IST, June 18th 2022
How to check class 12 result via SMS
  • Step 1: Type UP12ROLL NUMBER 
  • Step 2: Send it to 56263.
  • Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.  
pointer
UP Board class 12th Results 2022: Date and Time
  • UP Board Class 12 Result will be released on June 18, 2022
  • The result will be released in second half at 4 pm
pointer
UPMSP Result 2022: Official websites to check the UP Board Result 2022
  1. upresults.nic.in
  2. upmsp.edu.in
  3. upmspresults.up.nic.in
  4. results.nic.in
15:18 IST, June 18th 2022
UP Board Results 2022: Class 12 result to be out in another 45 minutes

The Uttar Pradesh Board will release the class 12 or inter result at 4 pm today

pointer
UPMSP Results 2022: Check the topper list here

Rank 1: Prince Patel

Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur

Rank 2: Kiran Kushwaha

Rank 3: Aniket Sharma

14:21 IST, June 18th 2022
Check toppers list here

 

14:20 IST, June 18th 2022
Prince Patel tops the UP Board matric exam

Prince Patel of Kanpur has topped the class 10 or UP Board matric examination 

pointer
UP Board High School Exam Result 2022: 88.18 percent of candidates passed

UP Board High School Exam Result has been released at 2 pm. A total of 88.18 percent of candidates have passed.

14:17 IST, June 18th 2022
Here is all you need to know about matric result

Click on this link to know all about the matric result

pointer
UP board matric result 2022: How to check score via SMS
  1. Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER 
  2. Step 2: Send it to 56263.
  3. Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.  
14:07 IST, June 18th 2022
UP Board Class 10 Result announced; Here's direct link

To check UP Board Exam Class 10 Result, students can use the direct link provided here - UP Class 10 Result 2022

 

pointer
UP Board Class 10 Result declared

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has finally released the Class 10 final exam results.

pointer
UP Board Result 2022: Credentials required to check scores

It is advised that students must keep their login credentials handy. 

To check results students need to enter:

  • Board exam roll number
  • School code as given on admit card
13:57 IST, June 18th 2022
UP Board Result: Passing criteria 

Students require at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass UP Board Exams 2022.

