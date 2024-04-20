Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) has officially declared the results for the Class 10th examinations conducted in 2024. A total of 89.55% of students pass the class 10 exam. The results were announced today, April 20, bringing an end to the anticipation among students who appeared for the exams earlier this year.

Students who participated in the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams can now access their results through the official website of the board at https://upmsp.edu.in/ or https://upresults.nic.in/. The announcement of the results marks a significant milestone for the students as they eagerly await their performance in the exams.

How to check UP Board Results 2024

Visit one of the result websites: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in. Open the UP Board Class 10th or Class 12th result link, depending on your requirement. Enter your roll number in the designated field. Click on the "Submit" button. Your result will be promptly displayed on the screen. Review your result and proceed to download it for future reference.

How to calculate UP Board Percentage.

While the official website is the primary platform for checking results, alternative methods are also available to ensure seamless access, especially during times of heavy traffic or technical glitches on the official website.Additionally, SMS services provide another convenient option for students to receive their results directly on their mobile phones.

This year, a total of 55,08,206 students registered for the UP Board examinations conducted by the UPMSP. The examinations were held across 8,265 examination centers across the state. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, students persevered and appeared for the exams, showcasing their dedication and hard work.

The announcement of the Class 10 results brings relief and excitement to students, as they eagerly await to see their performance and celebrate their achievements. The results will not only determine their academic progress but also pave the way for their future endeavors.

As students access their results, they are encouraged to remain calm and patient, especially if they encounter any delays or technical issues while checking their results online. It is essential for students to remember that their results are a reflection of their efforts, and they should be proud of their accomplishments, regardless of the outcome.

Overall, the declaration of the UP Board Class 10th results marks an important milestone in the academic journey of students, and it is a moment of celebration and reflection for both students and their families. Congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared the examinations, and best wishes for their future endeavors!