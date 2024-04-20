Advertisement

As the eagerly awaited Uttar Pradesh Board exam results for Class 10 and 12 are set to be announced today at 2 pm, students are gearing up to check their UP Board scorecard. Candidates must note that the UP Board marksheet will include essential details such as the student's name, school name, roll number, roll code, and the marks obtained in each subject. However, the UP Board report card will not mention the total percentage scored by the students. Candidates will have to calculate the percentage on their own.

Calculating the percentage from the total score is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide.

How to calculate percentage from UP Board marksheet 2024:

Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, if there are 5 subjects and each carries 100 marks, the total marks would be 500.

Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.

Step 3: Now divide the total marks obtained by the total marks available. Then multiply the result by 100.

Step 4: By following this formula, you will know the percentage of your UP Board results.

With these simple steps, students can easily calculate their percentage and assess their performance in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates

List of websites to check UP Board results 2024

upresults.nic.in upmsp.edu.in upmspresults.up.nic.in results.nic.in

How to download UP Board marksheet 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board annual result 2024"

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit

Step 4: UP Board Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it

Step 6: Download and take its printout.