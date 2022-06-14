UP Board Results 2022 For Classes 10, 12 Delayed; Check Latest Update Here

UP Board Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 this week. Once declared, students can check and download their respective results by visiting the official websites of the board - upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Earlier, it was expected that the UP Board result would be released on June 15, but now reports say that the board will release the result next week.

This year more than 52 lakh candidates registered for the UP board examination and over 47 lakh students appeared in the UP Class 10th and 12th Board examination. This year, the UP class 10th exams were held from March 24, 2022, to April 11, 2022, while the UP class 12th exams were conducted from March 24, 2022, to April 20, 2022, at various exam centers across the state. Students must take note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2022. For the comfort of the students, we have mentioned below a list of websites and a step-by-step process to check the UP Board Results.

UPMSP Result 2022: Here's list of websites to check the UP Board Result 2022

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

UP Board Result 2022 | Here's how to check the UP Board Class 10th & 12th Result

Step 1: To check the UP Board Class 12 Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board Class 12 Examination Result 2022" or "UP Board Class 10 Examination Result 2022."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number.

Step 4: Now, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the UP Board Class 12 Result and take a copy for future reference.

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)