UP Board Topper List 2024: Check Names, Percentage, Marks of UP Board Class 10th, 12th Toppers
UP Board Topper List 2024 for class 10th and 12th to be announced by UPMSP in press conference. Check names, percentage, marks of UP Board toppers of last year.
As the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) prepares to announce the UP Board results Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams today, anticipation mounts regarding the performance of the state's top achievers. While students eagerly await the unveiling of this year's topper list, let's take a moment to reminisce about the outstanding achievers of the previous year.
UP Board Topper List 2024 Soon
In the UP Board Intermediate exams of 2023, Shubh Chhapra secured the top position with a remarkable score of 97.80%. A student of Saraswati Inter College, Charkhali Mahoba, Shubh's exceptional performance set a high standard for his peers. Following closely behind were Saurabh Gangwar and Anamika, both scoring an impressive 97.20%. Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi, and Supriya shared the third position with a score of 97%.
The UP Board High School Exam of 2023 witnessed Priyanshi Soni emerging as the topper with an outstanding score of 590 out of 600 marks, securing an impressive percentage of 98.97%. Priyanshi, a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir, showcased exceptional academic prowess. Following her closely were Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor, both securing 97.83%. Arpit Gangwar secured the fourth position with a score of 586 out of 600 marks.
UP Board Class 12th Topper List 2023
|Rank
|Name
|Marks (Out of 600)
|Percentage
|1
|Shubh Chhapra
|587
|97.80%
|2
|Saurabh Gangwar
|583
|97.20%
|2
|Anamika
|583
|97.20%
|3
|Priyanshu Upadhyay
|582
|97.00%
|3
|Khushi
|582
|97.00%
|3
|Supriya
|582
|97.00%
|4
|Shiv
|581
|96.80%
|4
|Piyush Tomar
|581
|96.80%
|4
|Subhashna
|581
|96.80%
|4
|Vikram Singh
|581
|96.80%
|4
|Nikhil Tiwari
|581
|96.80%
UP Board Class 10th Topper List 2023:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks (Out of 600)
|Percentage
|1
|Priyanshi Soni
|590
|98.33%
|2
|Kushagra Pandey
|587
|97.83%
|2
|Mishkat Noor
|587
|97.83%
|3
|Krishna Jha
|586
|97.67%
|3
|Arpit Gangwar
|586
|97.67%
|3
|Shreyashi Singh
|586
|97.67%
|4
|Anshik Dubey
|585
|97.50%
|4
|Saksham Tiwari
|585
|97.50%
|4
|Piyush Singh
|585
|97.50%
|4
|Naman Gupta
|585
|97.50%
|4
|Shubhra Mishra
|585
|97.50%
As the UP Board prepares to release the results for the current academic year, students eagerly await the announcement of this year's toppers. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the UP Board result 2024 topper list.
