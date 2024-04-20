Advertisement

As the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) prepares to announce the UP Board results Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams today, anticipation mounts regarding the performance of the state's top achievers. While students eagerly await the unveiling of this year's topper list, let's take a moment to reminisce about the outstanding achievers of the previous year.

UP Board Topper List 2024 Soon

In the UP Board Intermediate exams of 2023, Shubh Chhapra secured the top position with a remarkable score of 97.80%. A student of Saraswati Inter College, Charkhali Mahoba, Shubh's exceptional performance set a high standard for his peers. Following closely behind were Saurabh Gangwar and Anamika, both scoring an impressive 97.20%. Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi, and Supriya shared the third position with a score of 97%.

The UP Board High School Exam of 2023 witnessed Priyanshi Soni emerging as the topper with an outstanding score of 590 out of 600 marks, securing an impressive percentage of 98.97%. Priyanshi, a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir, showcased exceptional academic prowess. Following her closely were Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor, both securing 97.83%. Arpit Gangwar secured the fourth position with a score of 586 out of 600 marks.

UP Board Class 12th Topper List 2023

Rank Name Marks (Out of 600) Percentage 1 Shubh Chhapra 587 97.80% 2 Saurabh Gangwar 583 97.20% 2 Anamika 583 97.20% 3 Priyanshu Upadhyay 582 97.00% 3 Khushi 582 97.00% 3 Supriya 582 97.00% 4 Shiv 581 96.80% 4 Piyush Tomar 581 96.80% 4 Subhashna 581 96.80% 4 Vikram Singh 581 96.80% 4 Nikhil Tiwari 581 96.80%

UP Board Class 10th Topper List 2023:

Rank Name Marks (Out of 600) Percentage 1 Priyanshi Soni 590 98.33% 2 Kushagra Pandey 587 97.83% 2 Mishkat Noor 587 97.83% 3 Krishna Jha 586 97.67% 3 Arpit Gangwar 586 97.67% 3 Shreyashi Singh 586 97.67% 4 Anshik Dubey 585 97.50% 4 Saksham Tiwari 585 97.50% 4 Piyush Singh 585 97.50% 4 Naman Gupta 585 97.50% 4 Shubhra Mishra 585 97.50%

As the UP Board prepares to release the results for the current academic year, students eagerly await the announcement of this year's toppers. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on the UP Board result 2024 topper list.