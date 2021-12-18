UPPCL Result 2021 For Junior Engineer Electrical Post Released; Here's How To Check

UPPCL Junior Engineer Result 2021: The examination result for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been released on the official website. The result has been released for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee Electrical. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the details by visiting the official website - upenergy.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 191 posts will be filled in the organization.

The examination for the recruitment was conducted on September 8 and 9, 2021, and the answer key for the exam was released on September 14, 2021. The final result has been announced only after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Those candidates who qualified for the exam will now be eligible to appear for the document verification round that will be conducted from 10:45 am to 4 pm. The documents required for the verification round include Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, along with passport-size photographs.

UPPCL Result 2021: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to open the official website, upenergy.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the result button available on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

Step 4: Candidates now need to click on the notification that reads, "LIST OF

Step 5: CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR FOR THE POST OF " JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M."

Step 6: A new PDF will open up.

Step 7: The PDF would include the candidate's roll number.

Step 8: Candidates should save a copy of the pdf for future use.

Image: Shutterstock