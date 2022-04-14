UPPSC Releases Cutoff Marks For RO-ARO 2016, PCS Pre 2019, 2020 Exams

UPPSC or Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the cut-off of RO-ARO (PRE.) exam 2016. Along with this the CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2019 and CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2020 has also been released. Candidates who took any of the exams mentioned above can check the cut-off details now. Candidates are advised to download the same before April 20 as the commission will deactivate the link after April 20, 2022 The steps to check the cut-off of all the three exams and the direct links have also been attached.

UPPSC exams: Here’s direct link to check Uppsc pcs cutoff

Here is the direct link to check the cut-off of RO-ARO (PRE.) exam 2016

Here is the direct link to check the CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2019

Here is the direct link to check the CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2020

Follow these steps to check the cut-offs

Candidates who took any of the exams should go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, look for information bulletin

Then click on any of the link which reads “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CUT-OFF OF RO-ARO (PRE.) EXAM. 2016” or “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2020” or “ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2019”

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where the PDF will be opened which will have all the cut off details

Candidates are advised to go through it and also to take its printout for future reference

UPPSC PCS 2022: Application process to end soon, check details here

UPPSC PCS notification 2022 was released on March 16, 2022

UPPSC PCS 2022 application link has been activated on March 16, 2022

Last date for fee payment was April 12, 2022

Deadline to submit UPPSC PCS application form is April 16, 2022

UPPSC PCS 2022 prelims exam date to be announced soon

Mains exam date to be announced soon

UPPSC PCS Application: Follow these steps to apply