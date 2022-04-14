Last Updated:

UPPSC Releases Cutoff Marks For RO-ARO 2016, PCS Pre 2019, 2020 Exams

UPPSC on its official website has released the cutoff marks for RO-ARO 2016, PCS Pre 2019 and PCS pre 2020 exams. Direct links to check has been attached below.

Uppsc

Image: Pexels


UPPSC or Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the cut-off of RO-ARO (PRE.) exam 2016. Along with this the CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2019 and CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2020 has also been released. Candidates who took any of the exams mentioned above can check the cut-off details now. Candidates are advised to download the same before April 20 as the commission will deactivate the link after April 20, 2022 The steps to check the cut-off of all the three exams and the direct links have also been attached. 

UPPSC exams: Here’s direct link to check Uppsc pcs cutoff

  • Here is the direct link to check the cut-off of RO-ARO (PRE.) exam 2016
  • Here is the direct link to check the CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2019
  • Here is the direct link to check the  CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2020

Follow these steps to check the cut-offs

  • Candidates who took any of the exams should go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage, look for information bulletin
  • Then click on any of the link which reads “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CUT-OFF OF RO-ARO (PRE.) EXAM. 2016” or “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2020” or “ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CUT-OFF OF PCS (PRE.) EXAM. 2019”
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where the PDF will be opened which will have all the cut off details 
  • Candidates are advised to go through it and also to take its printout for future reference 

UPPSC PCS 2022: Application process to end soon, check details here

  • UPPSC PCS notification 2022 was released on March 16, 2022
  • UPPSC PCS 2022 application link has been activated on March 16, 2022
  • Last date for fee payment was April 12, 2022
  • Deadline to submit UPPSC PCS application form is April 16, 2022
  • UPPSC PCS 2022 prelims exam date to be announced soon
  • Mains exam date to be announced soon 

UPPSC PCS Application: Follow these steps to apply

  • Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Now on the homepage, go to the link for the Activity Dashboard
  • Step 3: Then, click on the link that says, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2022."
  • Step 4: Register by filling in the requested details
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form with the help of the registration number received
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.
