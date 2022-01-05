UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Exam Result Out, Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released Staff nurse recruitment examination result on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The UPPSC result can be checked by candidates who took the examination. It has been uploaded on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The steps to check the same have been attached below.

As per the data released by UPPSC, in the medical and health services department a total of around 50 males and 1,627 females have been selected for a total of 1677 candidates have been selected against 2,582 posts in which 50 males and 1,627 females candidates are there. In the medical and health services department, 90 males and 623 females against 1,235 posts are selected for the medical education and training department, in King George’s Medical University, against 926 posts 46 males and 578 female candidates have been selected.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2022: Here is how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the UPPSC official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on link which reads, "LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ADVT.NO. A-4/E-1/2021 STAFF NURSE / SISTER GRADE 2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM 2021”

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the PDF link

By clicking on it PDG will be opened, check the roll number wise result status

To be noted in the next step, selected candidates will have to proceed for further documentation and other required procedures. Those candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for all updates. The exam was conducted on October 3, 2021 in various examination centres in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and Meerut. As per reports over 83 thousand candidates appeared for the examination.