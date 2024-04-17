UPSC 2nd Topper Animesh Pradhan Talks About Cracking Civil Services Exam Without Coaching

Advertisement

Animesh Pradhan, hailing from Odisha, has emerged as a shining example of resilience and determination by securing AIR 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023. Despite facing immense personal loss, Pradhan's unwavering spirit propelled him to achieve remarkable success in his first attempt at the prestigious examination.

Tragically, Pradhan lost both his parents within a span of six years. His mother, Aruna, battled cancer until her last moments earlier this year, while his father, Prabhakar Pradhan, a respected college principal, passed away in 2017. Despite the profound grief and challenges, Pradhan remained steadfast in his pursuit of success.

Working as an information systems officer at Indian Oil Corporation, Pradhan holds a B.Tech in Computer Science from NIT Rourkela. His journey to cracking the UPSC exam was marked by immense dedication and perseverance. Despite not joining any full-time coaching classes, Pradhan availed himself of various test series and mentorship programs to augment his preparations.

In an exclusive interaction, Pradhan emphasized the pivotal role his family played in his journey, particularly his late mother's unwavering support and encouragement. He fondly reminisced about her desire to witness his success in the UPSC exams, despite her own battle with cancer.

"I believe there is no substitute for hard work," Pradhan asserted, reflecting on his journey. "If I can achieve success in adverse situations, anyone can achieve it."

Pradhan's academic brilliance is evident from his outstanding performance in school, where he scored an impressive 98.8% in Class XII and served as the head boy during the academic year 2016-17.

Alongside Pradhan, several other aspirants from Odisha showcased exceptional performance in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023. Ayushi Pradhan, who secured 36th rank, expressed her gratitude towards her parents and divine intervention for her success. Rashmi Pradhan, securing 319th rank, highlighted the importance of perseverance and continuous improvement, echoing Pradhan's sentiments.

The success stories of these aspirants underscore the importance of resilience, hard work, and family support in achieving one's goals. Their achievements serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless aspirants across the country, demonstrating that with determination and dedication, no obstacle is insurmountable.

