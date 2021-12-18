UPSC Announced NDA, Naval Academy Exam Results: Check Merit List, Toppers' Names Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Friday, December 17, released the final result of National Defence Academy, NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I). Along with results, merit list has also been released for UPSC NDA, NA I exam. This time a total of 517 candidates have qualified the exam. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results. The UPSC merit list can also be checked on its official website upsc.gov.in. The rank 1 has been scored by Omkar Asutosh.

To be noted that result has been prepared on the basis of the written examination and subsequent interviews. The written exam was conducted on April 18, 2021, following which shortlisted candidates had to appear for the interview rounds. Candidates should know that this NDA, NA I merit list does not take into account the results of Medical Exam.

UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2021: Steps to check Final result

Candidates who appeared in all the exams should go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Final Result of NDA, NA I 2021.'

A new PDF file will be opened on screen.

Candidates should download it and go through it to find their names in the list.

Candidates are hereby informed that UPSC NDA, NA I Result 2021 and Final merit list is provisional in nature. It is so because the recruitment is subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria. In case of any issues, candidates can contact UPSC at 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day. Candidates can also visit the official website for getting more information.

UPSC Mains admit card

Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for civil services exam on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered for Mains exam are eligible to appear for Mains exam.