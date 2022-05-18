UPSC CDS (I) Result 2022 Declared: Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC CDS Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Defence Service Competitive Exam. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. All those candidates whose names are on the qualified list are eligible to appear in the interview round. On the list, candidates will find their names along with the roll number. Candidates must note that the candidature of all the candidates, whose roll numbers are shown in the lists is provisional. Candidates are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing), etc to proceed further.

According to the official notice, the interview will be held by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to various posts. "The Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January 2023 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (PreFlying) Training Course (213 F(P)) commencing in January 2023 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 117th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023," read the official notice.

UPSC CDS Result 2022

UPSC CDS (I) Result 2022 | Here's how to check UPSC CDS Result

Visit the official website of UPSC

Then, click on the link that reads exam results

Then, tap on UPSC CDS Result 2022

The result will appear in PDF format on the screen

Take a screenshot or printout of the result for future needs

Here's direct link to check the UPSC CDS Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

UPSC CDS Result 2022 | More information