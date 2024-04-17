UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2024 Out, Check IAS Merit List Here

Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2023, revealing the names of candidates recommended for various prestigious services. The results are based on the written part of the examination held in September 2023, followed by the interviews for the Personality Test conducted from January to April 2024.

Breakdown of UPSC CSE 2024 Recommended Candidates

A total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment, classified as follows:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS): 347 candidates

347 candidates Indian Foreign Service (IFS): 115 candidates

115 candidates Indian Police Service (IPS): 303 candidates

303 candidates Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B': 165 candidates

The candidates have been selected from different categories, including General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Check UPSC CSE Final Merit List 2024.

Vacancies and Reserve List

Appointment to the various services will be made based on the number of vacancies available. The government has reported the following vacancies:

IAS: 180 vacancies

180 vacancies IFS: 37 vacancies

37 vacancies IPS: 200 vacancies

200 vacancies Central Services Group 'A': 613 vacancies

613 vacancies Group 'B' Services: 113 vacancies

Additionally, a consolidated Reserve List of candidates has been maintained, consisting of 240 candidates across different categories.

Provisions and Contact Information

The UPSC has kept the candidature of 355 recommended candidates provisional. For any information or clarification regarding the examinations or recruitments, candidates can visit the "Facilitation Counter" near the Examination Hall at the UPSC campus or contact the commission via telephone during working hours. The results are available on the UPSC website (http://www.upsc.gov.in), and candidates can access their marks within 15 days from the date of result declaration.

For further updates and details, candidates are advised to visit the UPSC website or contact the commission's facilitation center.

