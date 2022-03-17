UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021 Declared, Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC Main Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Civil Service 2021 main examinations. The Commission has released the list of candidates with their roll numbers and selected candidates have been listed for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

UPSC conducted the civil services main examination from January 7 to January 16 for nine subjective-type papers. A total of 861 vacancies are available for various services and posts to be filled through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) for IAS 2022 and 151 for IFS 2022.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2021: Interview List

The personality tests (interviews) of these candidates will commence from April 5, 2022, the Commission has said. The interviews will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The interviews schedule will be made available shortly, it said.

"Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview)," a notification on Civil Services Main results said.

"The admit cards for interviews of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission," it added.

The UPSC Civil Services Mains Result results have been released at upsc.gov.in. You can check the results directly by clicking HERE.

UPSC Main 2021 Interview: Documents required