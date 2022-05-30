UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 Out, 180 Selected For IAS, 200 For IPS; Full Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday declared the UPSC civil services final result 2021. A total of 749 candidates have cleared the UPSC exam this year. Stuti Sharma has bagged the first rank and emerged as the UPSC topper this year. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have become second toppers by bagging 2nd rank. UPSC result of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.

This year, 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services (IAS), 200 for IPS, 37 for IFS. Moreover, 242 candidates have been selected for Group A services and 90 for Group B serices. Take a look here:

IAS- 180

IFS- 37

IPS- 200

Central Services Group A- 242

Group B Services- 90

Total -749

Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

UPSC IAS Results 2022

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CSE 2021 interview can check their results online at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. UPSC had released the CSE main result 2021 on March 17. Those who had cleared the main exam were called for interview tha was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022

A total of 749 candidates have been selected. Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla got second and third rank respectively. Here's a list of top 10 names in the UPSC CSE 2021 merit list with their roll numbers.

0803237 SHRUTI SHARMA 0611497 ANKITA AGARWAL 3524519 GAMINI SINGLA 5401266 AISHWARYA VERMA 0804881 UTKARSH DWIVEDI 0834409 YAKSH CHAUDHARY 0886777 SAMYAK S JAIN 0801479 ISHITA RATHI 1118762 PREETAM KUMAR 6301529 HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA

