UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 Out, 180 Selected For IAS, 200 For IPS; Full Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 has been declared at upsc.gov.in. Stuti Sharma has topper the IAS exam. A total of 749 candidates have cleared the CSE exam.

Nandini Verma
UPSC

Image: PTI


Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday declared the UPSC civil services final result 2021. A total of 749 candidates have cleared the UPSC exam this year. Stuti Sharma has bagged the first rank and emerged as the UPSC topper this year. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have become second toppers by bagging 2nd rank. UPSC result of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.

UPSC Result 2022 Live Updates

This year, 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services (IAS), 200 for IPS, 37 for IFS. Moreover, 242 candidates have been selected for Group A services and 90 for Group B serices. Take a look here:

  • IAS- 180
  • IFS- 37
  • IPS- 200
  • Central Services Group A- 242
  • Group B Services- 90
  • Total -749

UPSC IAS Results 2022

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CSE 2021 interview can check their results online at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. UPSC had released the CSE main result 2021 on March 17. Those who had cleared the main exam were called for interview tha was conducted from April 5 to May 26, 2022. 

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022

A total of 749 candidates have been selected. Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla got second and third rank respectively. Here's a list of top 10 names in the UPSC CSE 2021 merit list with their roll numbers.

  1. 0803237 SHRUTI SHARMA
  2. 0611497 ANKITA AGARWAL
  3. 3524519 GAMINI SINGLA
  4. 5401266 AISHWARYA VERMA
  5. 0804881 UTKARSH DWIVEDI
  6. 0834409 YAKSH CHAUDHARY
  7. 0886777 SAMYAK S JAIN
  8. 0801479 ISHITA RATHI
  9. 1118762 PREETAM KUMAR
  10. 6301529 HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA

UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: How to check result

  • Step 1: Visi the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC CSE Final Result 2021 link
  • Step 3: The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Check the UPSC Merit List and roll number and download the page
  • Step 5: Take its printout for future reference

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 and Merit List

 

