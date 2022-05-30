Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 LIVE: Check Topper List And Result Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 is available on the official website upsc.gov.in on May 30, 2022. 685 candidates have qualified Civil Services exam. The top 3 ranks have been secured by female candidates. To know more about the result, candidates can click here.

Upsc civil services result

Image: Shutterstock

15:45 IST, May 30th 2022
Topper completed her education in Delhi

As per information available, Shruti Sharma hails from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. She has completed her education in Delhi. She is a student of History.

15:40 IST, May 30th 2022
Here's what topper had to say to young aspirants

Shruti Sharma, who secured rank 1 said, "The journey required a lot of hard work, it required a lot of patience and you should do what you like to do and that will give you required motivation to continue in this journey"

 

15:37 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Final Result 2021: Check IAS Topper Shruti Sharma's first reaction

While talking to a media house, she said that it is a great feeling. While talking about the result she said that she never thought that she could manage to get AIR 1. Infact, she was very conscious of her result. 

15:22 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC: Check selection pattern

Every year, the selection is done in three phases. Those who clear first, get eligible to appear for a second. Those who clear second, are eligible to appear for the Interview

  1. Prelims
  2. Mains
  3. Interview
15:22 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil services result 2022

Those who cleared Mains exam took the interview in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The commission has followed the trend of releasing interview results within 2 days of concluding the interview round. In UPSC CSE 2021, the interview ended on September 20 and the result was released on September 22, 2021.

15:07 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Result 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Qualifiers, Sends Message For Those Who Failed

Soon after the release of result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students who cleared the exam. To know what he said, click on this link.

 

15:02 IST, May 30th 2022
23 students from RCA,JMI who cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam

 

15:02 IST, May 30th 2022
AIR 1 Shruti Sharma from RCA, JMI

A total of 23 students, along with the rank 1 holder is from the Residential Coaching Academy, Jamia Millia Academy

14:50 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Main Result 2020: Overview

In 2020, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, last year Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain secured the first, second, and third ranks, respectively. 

14:46 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021: Here's direct link to check merit list

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 and Merit List

14:43 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC CSE Final Result 2021: Follow these steps to check result
  • Step 1: Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPSC CSE Final Result 2021 link
  • Step 3: The final result in the pdf format will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Check the result and roll number and download the page
  • Step 5: Take its printout for future reference
14:41 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil services result: Official websites to check
  1. upsconline.nic.in
  2. upsc.gov.in.
14:40 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Check reserve list details here

 UPSC results of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.

pointer
UPSC IAS Toppers 2022: Check topper list here
  1. 0803237 SHRUTI SHARMA
  2. 0611497 ANKITA AGARWAL
  3. 3524519 GAMINI SINGLA
  4. 5401266 AISHWARYA VERMA
  5. 0804881 UTKARSH DWIVEDI
  6. 0834409 YAKSH CHAUDHARY
  7. 0886777 SAMYAK S JAIN
  8. 0801479 ISHITA RATHI
  9. 1118762 PREETAM KUMAR
  10. 6301529 HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA
14:37 IST, May 30th 2022
PM Modi believes those who couldn't clear, will also make India proud

PM Modi further said, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."

 

14:34 IST, May 30th 2022
PM Modi congratulated those who cleared the Civil Services exam 2021

PM Modi through a tweet congratulated the candidates. He tweeted, "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

 

14:31 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: 180 IAS, 200 IPS selected, check details here

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021-22 has been declared at upsc.gov.in. Stuti Sharma has topper the IAS exam. A total of 749 candidates have cleared the CSE exam. Click on this link to know more.

14:28 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Final exam 2021: Check interview dates here
  • The interview started on April 5, 2022
  • It concluded on May 26, 2022
  • Result has been released on May 30, 2022
14:28 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Mains exam 2021: Overview
  • Mains exam admit card was released on December 15, 2021
  • Mains exam was conducted between 7-16 January 2022
  • The result was released on May 17, 2022
14:28 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Prelims exam overview
  • The prelims registration started on March 4, 2021
  • The deadline to register ended on December 1, 2021
  • Admit card was released on September 16, 2021
  • Result for the prelims exam was released on October 29, 2021
14:24 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2022 declared at Upsc.gov.in, check details here

To know about UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2022, candidates can click on this link.

pointer
UPSC toppers 2021: Check the topper list here
  1.  Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam
  2. Ankita Agarwal got second rank
  3. Gamini Singla got the third rank
14:24 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2022 Declared, Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

 Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam. The result has been released on May 30, 2022.

14:24 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC concluded interview round on May 26

The last or interview round was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022.  UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and only those who cleared the same were called for interview. As per the selection procedure, the interview round is the final round which makes the result released today is final result. 

14:24 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Result released in second half

The result has been released on May 30 in the second half.

14:24 IST, May 30th 2022
UPSC Final Result 2021 released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released the final result for 2021, within a week after the conclusion of the interview round. The result has been released on May 30, 2022.

