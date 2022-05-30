UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 LIVE: Check Topper List And Result Details Here

In 2020, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, last year Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain secured the first, second, and third ranks, respectively.