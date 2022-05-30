UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 LIVE: Check Topper List And Result Details Here

Quick links:
As per information available, Shruti Sharma hails from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. She has completed her education in Delhi. She is a student of History.
Shruti Sharma, who secured rank 1 said, "The journey required a lot of hard work, it required a lot of patience and you should do what you like to do and that will give you required motivation to continue in this journey"
While talking to a media house, she said that it is a great feeling. While talking about the result she said that she never thought that she could manage to get AIR 1. Infact, she was very conscious of her result.
Every year, the selection is done in three phases. Those who clear first, get eligible to appear for a second. Those who clear second, are eligible to appear for the Interview
Those who cleared Mains exam took the interview in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The commission has followed the trend of releasing interview results within 2 days of concluding the interview round. In UPSC CSE 2021, the interview ended on September 20 and the result was released on September 22, 2021.
Soon after the release of result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students who cleared the exam.
A total of 23 students, along with the rank 1 holder is from the Residential Coaching Academy, Jamia Millia Academy
In 2020, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, last year Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain secured the first, second, and third ranks, respectively.
UPSC results of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.
PM Modi further said, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."
I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022
PM Modi through a tweet congratulated the candidates. He tweeted, "Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."
Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022
A total of 749 candidates have cleared the CSE exam.
Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services exam. The result has been released on May 30, 2022.
The last or interview round was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022. UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and only those who cleared the same were called for interview. As per the selection procedure, the interview round is the final round which makes the result released today is final result.
The result has been released on May 30 in the second half.
Union Public Service Commission has released the final result for 2021, within a week after the conclusion of the interview round. The result has been released on May 30, 2022.