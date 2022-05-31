UPSC CSE Result 2021: Marks Of Recommended Candidates Out, Check Scores Of Qualifiers Here

A day after releasing the final results 2021, Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of the recommended candidates. UPSC scorecard PDF has performance details of 685 recommended candidates. UPSC CSE 2021 topper Shruti Sharma has scored a total of 1105 marks out of 2025. In the UPSC civil services written exam, she scored 932 marks and in the interview, she secured 173 marks. The details mentioned on it and the steps to check the scorecard have been mentioned below.
UPSC CSE Result 2021: Details mentioned on scorecard
- Serial number
- Roll number
- Name
- Category
- Written total
- Interview total
- Final total marks
Click here to check the marks of UPSC CSE 2021 qualifiers
UPSC result 2022: Overview
This year, 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services (IAS), 200 for IPS, 37 for IFS. Moreover, 242 candidates have been selected for Group A services and 90 for Group B serices. Take a look here:
- IAS- 180
- IFS- 37
- IPS- 200
- Central Services Group A- 242
- Group B Services- 90
- Total -749
UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Important dates
- The prelims registration started on March 4, 2021
- The deadline to register ended on December 1, 2021
- Admit card was released on September 16, 2021
- Result for the prelims exam was released on October 29, 2021
- Mains exam admit card was released on December 15, 2021
- Mains exam was conducted between 7-16 January 2022
- The result was released on May 17, 2022
- The interview started on April 5, 2022
- It concluded on May 26, 2022
- Result was released on May 30, 2022
- Scorecards have been released on May 31, 2022
