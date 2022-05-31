UPSC CSE Result 2021: Marks Of Recommended Candidates Out, Check Scores Of Qualifiers Here

A day after releasing the final results 2021, Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of the recommended candidates. UPSC scorecard PDF has performance details of 685 recommended candidates. UPSC CSE 2021 topper Shruti Sharma has scored a total of 1105 marks out of 2025. In the UPSC civil services written exam, she scored 932 marks and in the interview, she secured 173 marks. The details mentioned on it and the steps to check the scorecard have been mentioned below.

UPSC CSE Result 2021: Details mentioned on scorecard

Serial number

Roll number

Name

Category

Written total

Interview total

Final total marks

Here is how to check UPSC total marks online

Step 1: Candidates who cleared the exam should go to upsc.gov.in to check UPSC marks

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link which reads "Marks of recommended candidates"

Step 3: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the same and download it

Step 5: Candidates can take its printout for future reference

Click here to check the marks of UPSC CSE 2021 qualifiers

UPSC result 2022: Overview

This year, 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services (IAS), 200 for IPS, 37 for IFS. Moreover, 242 candidates have been selected for Group A services and 90 for Group B serices. Take a look here:

IAS- 180

IFS- 37

IPS- 200

Central Services Group A- 242

Group B Services- 90

Total -749

UPSC CSE Final result 2021: Important dates

The prelims registration started on March 4, 2021

The deadline to register ended on December 1, 2021

Admit card was released on September 16, 2021

Result for the prelims exam was released on October 29, 2021

Mains exam admit card was released on December 15, 2021

Mains exam was conducted between 7-16 January 2022

The result was released on May 17, 2022

The interview started on April 5, 2022

It concluded on May 26, 2022

Result was released on May 30, 2022

Scorecards have been released on May 31, 2022

