UPSC Declares CDS (II) Written Exam 2021 Result; Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC CDS Result 2021: The result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The examination was held on November 14, 2021. As per the official information, a total of 6,845 candidates have qualified for the exam.

According to a statement issued by UPSC, "The original certificates are to be submitted not later than July 1st, 2022 for IMA & NA, not later than May 13th, 2022 for AFA, and not later than October 1st, 2022 in the case of the SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original certificates to the Union Public Service Commission. " The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days. Check key details below.

Direct Link to check UPSC CDS Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021: Here's how to check here UPSC CDS 2021

Step 1: To check the UPSC CDS 2 Result candidates need to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC - upsc.gov.in .

. Step 2: Now, go to the ‘ Written Result ’ section available on the home page.

’ section available on the home page. Step 3: Click on the link that says, “ Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 ”.

”. Step 4: Alternatively, you click on the direct link here given here - UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 .

. Step 5: Download the PDF file and also take a printout of the merit list for any future reference.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Reprentative Image)