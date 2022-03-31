UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 Results Declared; Here's How To Check Engineering Services Scores

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on March 31, declared the result of its 2022 Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Prelims exam. Candidates can check their UPSC ESE Prelims results and download them by visiting the official site of the UPSC. The qualified candidates will now appear for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination which has been scheduled for June 26, 2022.

How to download the UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 result?

To check the UPSC ESE Prelims results, visit the UPSC website- upsc.gov.in.

Scroll down to the 'What's new' section and search for "Written Result: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022"

Click on that option to get directed to a table containing the PDF file with "Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022" results data.

Check for your roll number below the Press Note from UPSC

The UPSC, in its press note, said that the candidates on the list have been selected for the Mains examination based on the Prelims exam taken on February 20. "The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022 to be held on 26th June 2022", the note read further.

It is worth noting for candidates that they cannot request for a change in center or discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022, as per UPSC. As for the admit card for the Mains exam, candidates can download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website three weeks before the commencement of the exam on June 26. UPSC also informed that marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on its website after the entire process of the exam is over, meaning when the final results are declared.

