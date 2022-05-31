UPSC IAS Topper Shruti Sharma Got 54.56% In Civil Services Exam, Check Her Marksheet Here

Quick links:
UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates who have cleared the civil services exam 2021. As per the mark sheet, UPSC CSE 2021 topper Shruti Sharma has scored a total of 1105 marks out of 2025. In the UPSC civil services written exam, she scored 932 marks and in the interview, she secured 173 marks.
UPSC conducts the main exam for a total of 1750 marks. The UPSC CSE written exam (main) consists of nine papers but marks of only seven papers are counted for the final merit ranking. The 7 papers carry 250 marks each. For the rest two papers of CSAT, the candidate should secure minimum qualifying marks prescribed by UPSC each year. UPSC interview round is for a total of 275 marks.
The first rank holder Shruti Sharma has scored 1105 marks out of 2025 i.e, 54.56%. The second-rank holder Ankita Agarwal scored 871 marks in the written exam and 179 in the interview. In total, she got 1050 marks i.e, 51.85%. Third topper Gamini Singla scored 858 marks in the written exam and 187 in the interview. In total, she scored 1045 marks i.e., 51.60%.