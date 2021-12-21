Union Public Service Commission on December 15 released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy or UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2021. In a recent move, UPSC has released the name-wise result along with the list of toppers for this examination. As per information released by Commission, Nibha Bharati has topped the list with Rank 1. On December 15, the result was released roll number wise. It was for the exam which was conducted on November 14, 2021, in which female candidates were allowed to appear for the first time. The result highlights that a total of 8,009 candidates have qualified the written exam of UPSC NDA, NA II exam. The marks of candidates have not been released yet. The official notification reads, "The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result." However, candidates can check the ranks by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

UPSC NDA result, UPSC NA Result 2021: List of top 10 candidates

Nibha Bharati Patel Mahi Nayan Kumar Purnima Kumari Manisha Patel Nandani Kumari Dhyani Patel Kashish Ramani Anushka Singh Shubhi Ajmera Brahmbhatt Krisha Pankajkumar

Interview details

Official notification reads, "In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in. Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.”

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day. In addition for SSB/interview related matter the candidates may contact over telephone No. 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice. Email:officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice and 011- 23010231 Extn.7645/7646/7610 or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice.