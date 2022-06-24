UPSC Prelims Name Wise Result 2022 Released; Here's How To Check

UPSC Prelims Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Prelims Result 2022 name-wise list. The list can be accessed on the official website. Candidates can download this PDF by following the steps mentioned below. UPSC Prelims Result 2022 name-wise list has details of 13090 candidates who have been shortlisted for UPSC Mains 2022. The Prelims exam was held on June 5, 2022.

As per the official notice, "On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 held on 05/06/2022, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission."