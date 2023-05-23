UPSC Results 2022: Ishita Kishore Becomes IAS Topper, See Toppers' List Here

UPSC Results 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services final result 2022 on its official website- upsc.gov.in. Ishita Kishore has become UPSC IAS topper this year. Candidates can check the UPSC merit list online. A total of 1022 have been selected for appointment. A total of 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services. 38 for Indian Foreign Services and 200 for Indian Police Services have been selected.

473 have been selected for Central Services Group ‘A’ and 131 have been selected for Group ‘B’ Services. The candidature of 101 recommended candidates is provisional. The list of such candidates' roll numbers is mentioned in the merit list. Check toppers list here.

UPSC IAS topper List 2022

ISHITA KISHORE GARIMA LOHIA UMA HARATHI N SMRITI MISHRA MAYUR HAZARIKA GAHANA NAVYA JAMES WASEEM AHMAD BHAT ANIRUDDH YADAV KANIKA GOYAL RAHUL SRIVASTAVA

How to check UPSC CSE final merit list 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads UPSC CSE Main result 2022 (Final)

A PDF file will open on screen

The PDF file will have the UPSC Civil services main final results 2022.

Check the merit list and download the same

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. The result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.