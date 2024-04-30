Advertisement

UBSE Class 12th Topper List 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the much-awaited results for the Class 12 Board Exams 2024 today, April 30. According to the latest update, students eagerly awaiting their results can access their marks through the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. The Class 12 board exams conducted by UBSE took place from February 27 to March 17, 2024.

While the excitement builds up for the release of the Uttarakhand Board results 2024, let's take a moment to reflect on the exemplary performances of the previous year's toppers. In 2022, the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 82.63%, reflecting the diligent efforts of Uttarakhand's young minds. Moreover, in 2021, a remarkable 99.56% of students passed the examination, showcasing a significant leap in academic achievements compared to the preceding years. In 2020, the pass percentage was recorded at 80.26%.

Advertisement

The Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Topper List 2024 will be updated here soon after it is released. Take a look at previous year's topper list,

Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2022 Toppers

Here's a glimpse of the top performers from the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exams in 2022:

Rank Name Percentage 1 Diya Rajput 97% 2 Anshul Bahuguna 96.80% 3 Sumit Singh Mehta 96.60% 3 Darshit Chauhan 96.60% 4 Vivek Kumar Diwakar 96.40% 5 Vipin Singh 96.20% 5 Asna Ansari 96.20% 5 Shalini 96.20%

These remarkable individuals set a high standard of academic excellence with their outstanding performances, inspiring countless others to strive for greatness.

Advertisement

As we eagerly await the announcement of the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 results 2024, let us celebrate the achievements of these bright minds and anticipate the emergence of a new cohort of scholars ready to make their mark on the world. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Toppers 2024!