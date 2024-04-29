Advertisement

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is all set to announce the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 30, 2024. This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise, with the results being declared a month earlier than in previous years, setting a record in itself. Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Dhan Singh Rawat, announced the UBSE result date, extending his best wishes to all the students who appeared in the exams.

Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can access the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results between 11 am to 12 noon on the designated day. The results will be available for viewing on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as on uaresults.nic.in.

How to check UBSE Uttarakhand Board Results 2024:

To check their results, candidates are advised to follow a few simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board Result at uaresults.nic.in.

2. Locate and click on the "Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 Class 10, Class 12" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to enter their login credentials.

4. Enter the required details and click on the submit button to proceed.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the result page for future reference.

This year, the Uttarakhand Board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February to March 2024. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 27 to March 16, 2024, while the Class 12 board exams were held during the same period. The examinations were conducted from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm on most days, with an additional 15 minutes given for reading the question papers.