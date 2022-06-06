Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be releasing the class 10 and 12 board results on June 6, 2022. The UK Board result once released will be available on the official website. The list of official websites on which results will be uploaded and steps to check the same are mentioned below.

Both UK 10th and 12th class results would be announced today. The board would be conducting a press conference at the board's office at 4 pm. The results would be announced by UBSE Secretary. Education Minister is also likely to be present at the conference.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the results were declared based on an alternative means of assessment. As many as 99.56% of students had passed the Uttarakhand Class 12 board exams, while 99.09% had cleared the Class 10 exams. Last year, a total of 1.22 lakh students registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 boards, and more than 1.48 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams.

UBSE Result 2022: List of official websites

uaresults.nic.in ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Board of School Education Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: In order to check the class 10 board results, candidates will have to go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10 Board results

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

Uttarakhand board class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: Students who took the exam should go to any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: In the next step, they will have to look for the class 12 result link on homepage

Step 3: Then enter the roll number and date of birth and click on view results

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the marks and details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Students can also check Uttarakhand Board Results 2022 via SMS