Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced the results of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2024 on May 3. Aspirants can access their VITEEE 2024 results on the institute's official website, viteee.vit.ac.in. The link to the VITEEE result is readily available on the website's homepage for easy access.

To view their results, candidates need to log in using their VITEEE 2024 application number and password. Once logged in, they can check their exam performance and ascertain their qualifying status.

VITEEE Cut-Off 2024

The cut-off rank for admission to B.Tech programs at VIT varies each year based on the merit rank obtained in VITEEE. Therefore, it's challenging to provide a specific cut-off rank as it fluctuates annually. Your chances of securing admission to your desired course depend on your rank in VITEEE and the availability of seats during the counseling process.

Typically, the higher your rank in VITEEE, the better your chances of securing admission to your preferred course. It's advisable to aim for a higher rank to increase your likelihood of getting into the desired branch. After receiving your VITEEE rank and attending counseling, you'll have a better understanding of the rank range required for admission to your desired course.

Here are the key highlights of VITEEE 2024:

- Full Name: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)

- Short Name: VITEEE

- Result Date: May 3

- VITEEE 2024 Website: vit.ac.in

- Credentials Required: Application number and password

Steps to download their VITEEE 2024 results:

1. Visit the official VITEEE website, vit.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the VITEEE 2024 result link.

3. Enter your application number and password.

4. Click on the "Submit" button.

5. The VITEEE 2024 result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.

Upon downloading the VITEEE 2024 result, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

- Name of the candidate

- VITEEE application number

- Gender

- Scores

- Rank

Additionally, candidates can also explore the scholarship scheme offered by VIT based on their ranks. The tuition fee waiver varies according to the following rank ranges:

- Rank 1 to 10: 100% tuition fee waiver

- Rank 11 to 50: 75% tuition fee waiver

- Rank 51 to 100: 50% tuition fee waiver

- Rank 101 to 500: 25% tuition fee waiver

Aspirants are encouraged to promptly check their results and explore the available scholarships.