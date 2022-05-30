WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal 10th Board Result To Be Released On June 3

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the much-awaited WB Madhyamik result date and time. According to the official information, the Madhyamik or Class 10 board examination 2022 results will be declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on June 3. After the declaration of the examination result, candidates can check the West Bengal Madhyamik result by visiting the official website of the board - wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE Class 10 results will be available on the official website at 9 am, according to the official notice.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 10 examination from March 7 to 16 in single shifts. The Board did not conduct Madhyamik exams and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam, and a total of 79 students scored 697 marks, meaning that the pass percentage was 100%. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned step by step process to download the West Bengal Board Result 2022. It is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

West Bengal Board Result | Here's how to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik result, candidates need to visit the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The result of WB Madhyamik 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative