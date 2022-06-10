WBCHSE West Bengal HS Results 2022 Updates: WB HS Result Declared, Direct Link Here

Quick links:
All those students who are not satisfied with the WB HS Result 2022, can apply for scrutiny. As per media reports, the WB HS scrutiny process will start from June 20.
WBCHSE has activated the link to check West Bengal class 12 results. West Bengal HS Result 2022 direct link
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will activate the link to check the wbresults higher secondary 2022 at 12 pm. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates
1st rank holder Adisha Deb Sharma from Cooch Behar secured 99.6% for scoring 498 marks
2nd rank holder Sayandeep Samanta from West Midnapore secured 99.4% with 497 marks
A total of 272 students have been placed in top 10 ranks of WB 12th result 2022.
This year, the pass percentage in West Bengal HS result 2022 stood at 88.44%.
The pass percentage of the male students is 90.19 per cent, while 86.58 per cent female students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. This time, boys have outperformed the girls.
According to reports, a total of 7,44,655 students enrolled for the HS exam, of which 7,20,862 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage is 88.44%.
West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 has been finally declared.
WBCHSE will send the hard copies of WB HS Results 2022 to the heads of each school on June 20 from respective distribution camps. Students will be able to collect their marksheet from their schools after that.
West Bengal Class 12 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be released online at 11:30 AM, however, it was deferred to 12 noon. The WB HS result 2022 once released will be available on the websites- wbresults.nic.in, results.shiksha, indiaresults.com, others
To check the WBCHSE West Bengal Results, students need to log in using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
Students can go to Google PlayStore and download the 'WBCHSE Results 2022’ application to check the WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2022
This year, more than 7 lakh students took part in the examination, as per media reports
