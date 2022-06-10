Last Updated:

WBCHSE West Bengal HS Results 2022 Updates: WB HS Result Declared, Direct Link Here

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the HS or class 12 results today. All those students who have participated in these examinations can now check their respective results by visiting the official websites - wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage is 88.44%.

WBCHSE West bengal HS Result

Image: PTI

12:17 IST, June 10th 2022
WB HS scrutiny process to begin from June 20 

All those students who are not satisfied with the WB HS Result 2022, can apply for scrutiny. As per media reports, the WB HS scrutiny process will start from June 20. 

12:03 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal class 12 results: Direct link activated

WBCHSE has activated the link to check West Bengal class 12 results. West Bengal HS Result 2022 direct link

 

11:54 IST, June 10th 2022
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result announced: Direct link to be activated at 12 pm

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will activate the link to check the wbresults higher secondary 2022 at 12 pm. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates

11:50 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal HS result 2022: Toppers performance

1st rank holder Adisha Deb Sharma from Cooch Behar secured 99.6% for scoring 498 marks

2nd rank holder Sayandeep Samanta from West Midnapore secured 99.4% with 497 marks

11:46 IST, June 10th 2022
WB HS result 2022: Toppers List

1. Adisha Dev Sharma

2. Sayandip Samanta

3. Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari

11:46 IST, June 10th 2022
Adisha Dev Sharma tops West Bengal HS result

Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has toped the WB HS results with 99.6 percent

11:40 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022 | 272 students in Merit list

A total of 272 students have been placed in top 10 ranks of WB 12th result 2022. 

11:40 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal HS result 2022: 88.44% pass

This year, the pass percentage in West Bengal HS result 2022 stood at 88.44%. 

  • Enrolled: 744655
  • Appeared: 720862
  • Passed: 636875
  • Pass percentage: 88.44%
11:37 IST, June 10th 2022
WB HS Result 2022: Boys outperformed girls

The pass percentage of the male students is 90.19 per cent, while 86.58 per cent female students cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. This time, boys have outperformed the girls.

11:28 IST, June 10th 2022
WBCHSE West Bengal Result declared; Overall pass percentage 88.44%.

According to reports, a total of 7,44,655 students enrolled for the HS exam, of which 7,20,862 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage is 88.44%.

11:26 IST, June 10th 2022
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result declared

West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2022 has been finally declared.

10:32 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result: Students to get hard copies of Marksheet from schools

WBCHSE will send the hard copies of WB HS Results 2022 to the heads of each school on June 20 from respective distribution camps. Students will be able to collect their marksheet from their schools after that.

10:21 IST, June 10th 2022
WB HS Result 2022 release time

West Bengal Class 12 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be released online at 11:30 AM, however, it was deferred to 12 noon. The WB HS result 2022 once released will be available on the websites- wbresults.nic.in, results.shiksha, indiaresults.com, others

10:15 IST, June 10th 2022
Credentials to check WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result

To check the WBCHSE West Bengal Results, students need to log in using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

10:12 IST, June 10th 2022
WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12 result 2022: Here's how to check results via mobile app

Students can go to Google PlayStore and download the 'WBCHSE Results 2022’ application to check the WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2022

09:55 IST, June 10th 2022
Here's how to check results via SMS
  • Type WB12roll number and send it to 5676750 or 58888.
  • The West Bengal class 12 board exam result will be sent to the same mobile number.
09:55 IST, June 10th 2022
Over 7 lakh students waiting for WB HS Result

This year, more than 7 lakh students took part in the examination, as per media reports

09:55 IST, June 10th 2022
West Bengal HSC result 2022 today at 11 am

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the HS or class 12 results today at 11 am. Stay tuned this Live Blog for fresh updates.

09:55 IST, June 10th 2022
List of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2022
  • wbchse.nic.in
  • wbresults.nic.in
  • exametc.com
  • www.results.shiksha
  • www.indiaresults.com
09:55 IST, June 10th 2022
WBCHSE HS results | Here's how to check the West Bengal Class 12th Results
  • Step 1: In order to check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials 
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Check and download your results
  • Step 6: Save it for future reference
