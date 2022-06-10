West Bengal HS Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBCHSE HS Results

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE has declared the West Bengal HS Result 2022 today Friday, June 10. 88.44% of students have passed the class 12 exam. All those students who have appeared in the exam and are waiting for results will be able to check it from today. After the declaration of the WBCHSE 12 Result, students will be able to download it by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Board. To check the results, students need to log in using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

According to the official notice, issued by WBCHSE, it said that the link for the results will be activated at 12 p.m. Earlier this link was slated to be made available at 11:30 a.m. but due to some reason now it has been delayed. The result will be announced today at a press conference. This year, more than 7 lakh students took part in the examination, as per media reports. The Class 12 board exams were held by the council between April 2 and April 26, 2022.

List of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2022

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

exametc.com

www.results.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

WBCHSE HS results | Here's how to check the West Bengal Class 12th Results

Step 1: In order to check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your results

Step 6: Save it for future reference

West Bengal Class 12 Results | Toppers List

Along with the WB HS Result, the board authorities are likely to declare the list of toppers or merit list for the students, and the pass percentage and result statistics will also be revealed today. For fresh updates and more details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of WBCHSE at wbresults.nic.in.

Image: PTI/ Representative