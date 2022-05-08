WBJEE 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Answer Key Ends Today

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be deactivating the link to raise objections against the provisional key on May 8, 2022. The objection-raising link was activated on May 6 and the deadline to raise objections is May 8, 2022. The WBJEE provisional answer key was on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a fee. WBJEE 2022 was conducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Post considering the objections raised, final answer key will be released. The result will then be released on the basis of the final key.

“If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/ she can challenge any key by May 8, 11:59 pm through the user interface provided,” a WBJEEB statement reads.

The statement further reads, “A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged through net bankibg/ debit card/ credit card. No challenge will be reviewed if the payment is not successful.”

WBJEE Provisional Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the answer key and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

It is noted that the West Bengal Board had to postpone the WBJEE. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, but due to clashes with several other boards as well as college entrance exams, it was postponed to April 30, 2022. Following the trends, admit card was issued a week before the exam which is on April 23, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.