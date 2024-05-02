Advertisement

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the results of the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination. The results were revealed during a press conference held by the board. Students can now access their marks online on the official board websites wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Cooch Behar's Chandrachur Sen has emerged as the highest achiever in the West Bengal Class 10 final exam, scoring an exceptional 693 marks, equivalent to 99 percent. Not far behind is Samyapriya Guru from Purulia, securing an impressive 692 marks, or 98.68 percent. These outstanding achievements stand as a testament to their dedication and perseverance throughout the academic year.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 Highlights

A staggering total of 910,598 students appeared for the Class 10 final examination, as confirmed by the West Bengal board. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 10 stands at an impressive 86.31 percent. Out of the 9.10 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 7.65 lakh have passed successfully.

Here's a breakdown of the number of candidates who appeared for the exam:

Male candidates appeared: 403,900

Female candidates appeared: 508,698

The results also showcase remarkable performances from various regions across West Bengal. Kalimpong district boasts an outstanding pass percentage of 96.2 percent, while East Midnapore follows closely behind with 95.4 percent. Kolkata, the capital city, maintains a commendable pass percentage of 91.6 percent.

Furthermore, the board has introduced a novel grading system for individual subjects, in addition to the overall grades and marks. Each student's marks sheet will now feature QR codes for added convenience and authenticity.

As the results are now available online, students are encouraged to check their scores promptly. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and best wishes for your future endeavors!



