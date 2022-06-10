West Bengal Class 12 Results 2022 Declared, Adisha Dev Sharma Of Coochbehar Is Topper

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has on Friday declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2022 will be able to check their results soon. The links to check WB HS Results 2022 will be activated at 12 noon on June 10. The results will be publihsed on the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in. Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has become the state topper. She has secured 99.6 percent marks and topped the West Bengal class 12 exam.

West Bengal HS Result 2022 declared, check pass percentage here

The West Bengal HS Results 2022 were announced in a press conference at 11 am today. This year, the overall pass percentage in WB HS examination is 88.44%. As per the details shared by WBCHSE, this year a total of 744655 candidates had registered for the WBCHSE HS exam out of which 720862 appeared in the exam. A total of 636875 candidates have passed the WB class 12th examination making the pass percentage of 88.44.

WB HS Results 2022: Boys outshine girls

Talking about the WBCHSE HS Results 2022, the board official said that this year boys have outscored girls in class 12 exam with a higher pass percentage. A total of 90.19% of male candidates have passed the West Bengal class 12th examination and a total of 86.9 % female candidates have passed the WB HS examination.

List of websites to check West Bengal HS Result 2022

wbchse.nic.in wbresults.nic.in exametc.com www.results.shiksha www.indiaresults.com

How to check West Bengal WBCHSE HS Results 2022

Step 1: To check West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik results, candidates should go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, the West Bengal results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download your results

Step 6: Save it for future reference

Direct link to check West Bengal HS Results 2022