West Bengal Class 12 Results 2022 Declared, Adisha Dev Sharma Of Coochbehar Is Topper

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has on Friday declared the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2022 will be able to check their results soon. The links to check WB HS Results 2022 will be activated at 12 noon on June 10. The results will be publihsed on the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in. Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has become the state topper. She has secured 99.6 percent marks and topped the West Bengal class 12 exam.
The West Bengal HS Results 2022 were announced in a press conference at 11 am today. This year, the overall pass percentage in WB HS examination is 88.44%. As per the details shared by WBCHSE, this year a total of 744655 candidates had registered for the WBCHSE HS exam out of which 720862 appeared in the exam. A total of 636875 candidates have passed the WB class 12th examination making the pass percentage of 88.44.
Talking about the WBCHSE HS Results 2022, the board official said that this year boys have outscored girls in class 12 exam with a higher pass percentage. A total of 90.19% of male candidates have passed the West Bengal class 12th examination and a total of 86.9 % female candidates have passed the WB HS examination.