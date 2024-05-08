Advertisement

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the results of the HS (Class 12) examinations today, May 8. Upon release, students can access their scorecards through the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in. To view their WB marksheets, higher secondary students will need their registration number or roll number, as indicated on their admit cards.

According to the official announcement, the WBCHSE HS results will be announced on May 8, during a press conference at 1 pm. However, the marksheets will be available for download on the official website after 3 pm.

How to download WBCHSE HS Results 2024

Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in Click on Higher Secondary Result 2024 Link Key in your login credentials and submit Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Subsequently, the original mark sheets, pass certificates, and other pertinent documents will be distributed to schools or institution heads a few days following the May 8 declaration.

Reflecting on previous years, the Class 12 WBCHSE achieved an overall passing percentage of 89.25% last year, with 7,27,807 students passing. The year before that saw a total of 88.44% candidates (6,36,875 students) clearing the Class 12 exams, with 90.19% being boys and 86.58% being female students.

In terms of grading, students scoring between 100 to 90 marks will receive distinction, while those obtaining 89 to 70 marks will be awarded an A grade. A/First Division will be granted to students scoring between 69 to 60 marks, B/Second Division for those between 59 to 50 marks, C/Third Division for scores ranging from 49 to 34, and students scoring 35 and below will be designated with D/Improvement.

For the West Bengal HS exams 2022, a total of 7.4 lakh students had registered, with over 96% of them appearing for the exams. Out of these, 636,875 students were declared pass, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 88.44%.