The much-awaited moment for West Bengal's Class 12 students has arrived as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the release of the WB HS result 2024. Scheduled for May 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm, the results will be available for students to access on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. Alongside the results, the WBCHSE will also unveil the list of toppers for the year 2024.

The WB HS toppers list 2024 will feature the names, ranks, and marks of the highest achievers in the state. Students can check their individual results using their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Here is the table showcasing the WB HS toppers for the year 2024:

Rank Name Marks 1 To be announced - 2 To be announced - 3 To be announced - 4 To be announced - 5 To be announced -

For comparison, here's a look at the top performers from the previous year, WB HS Toppers 2023:

Rank Name Marks 1 Subharangshu Sardar 496 (99.2%) 2 Sushma Khan 495 (99%) 2 Abu Sama 495 (99%) 3 Chandrabindu Maity 494 (98.8%) 3 Anusua Saha 494 (98.8%) 3 Piyali Das 494 (98.8%) 3 Shreya Mallik 494 (98.8%) 4 Srijita Basak 493 (98.6%) 4 Narendranath Banerjee 493 (98.6%) 4 Prerona Pal 493 (98.6%) 5 Kaustav Kundu 492 5 Hrisita Sinha Mahapatra 492 5 Diptargha Das 492 5 Ankita Ghorai 492 5 Ananya Samanta 492 6 Chayan Burman 491 (98.2%) 6 Ankur Rai 491 (98.2%) 6 Arkadip Ghara 491 (98.2%) 6 Tamal Kanti Das 491 (98.2%) 6 Samai Jana 491 (98.2%) 6 Sohom Chatterjee 491 (98.2%) 6 Rupsha Upadhyay 491 (98.2%) 6 Aditi Mohanty 491 (98.2%) 6 Suparna Mahata 491 (98.2%) 6 Utsa Kundu 491 (98.2%) 6 Soumil Mondal 491 (98.2%) 6 Sahebi Ahmed 491 (98.2%) 7 Sandip Ghosh 490 (98%) 7 Deborshi Basak 490 (98%) 7 Bitan Sasmal 490 (98%) 7 Arka Ghosh 490 (98%) 7 Abhirup Pal 490 (98%) 7 Srija Upadhyay 490 (98%) 7 Sumit Mukherjee 490 (98%) 7 Rupankar Ghatak 490 (98%) 7 Kousiki Kundu 490 (98%) 7 Soujatto Mukhopadhyay 490 (98%) 7 Saranya Ghosh 490 (98%) 7 Arnab Pati 490 (98%) 7 Asmita Pal 490 (98%)

The previous year saw exceptional performances from students across the state, with Subharangshu Sardar securing the top spot with an impressive score of 496 marks, equivalent to 99.2%.

As the countdown begins for the release of the WB HS result 2024, anticipation is high among students, parents, and educators to see who will emerge as the academic stars of this year. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the WBCHSE reveals the names of the top achievers in West Bengal's Class 12 examinations.

