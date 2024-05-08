Updated May 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

West Bengal Class 12 Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, Ranks of WBCHSE HS Toppers

The West Bengal Class 12 toppers list 2024 will feature the names, ranks, and marks of the highest achievers in the state. Check full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
West Bengal Class 12 Topper List 2024 | Image:iStock
The much-awaited moment for West Bengal's Class 12 students has arrived as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the release of the WB HS result 2024. Scheduled for May 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm, the results will be available for students to access on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. Alongside the results, the WBCHSE will also unveil the list of toppers for the year 2024.

The WB HS toppers list 2024 will feature the names, ranks, and marks of the highest achievers in the state. Students can check their individual results using their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

Here is the table showcasing the WB HS toppers for the year 2024:

RankNameMarks
1To be announced-
2To be announced-
3To be announced-
4To be announced-
5To be announced-

For comparison, here's a look at the top performers from the previous year, WB HS Toppers 2023:

RankNameMarks
1Subharangshu Sardar496 (99.2%)
2Sushma Khan495 (99%)
2Abu Sama495 (99%)
3Chandrabindu Maity494 (98.8%)
3Anusua Saha494 (98.8%)
3Piyali Das494 (98.8%)
3Shreya Mallik494 (98.8%)
4Srijita Basak493 (98.6%)
4Narendranath Banerjee493 (98.6%)
4Prerona Pal493 (98.6%)
5Kaustav Kundu492
5Hrisita Sinha Mahapatra492
5Diptargha Das492
5Ankita Ghorai492
5Ananya Samanta492
6Chayan Burman491 (98.2%)
6Ankur Rai491 (98.2%)
6Arkadip Ghara491 (98.2%)
6Tamal Kanti Das491 (98.2%)
6Samai Jana491 (98.2%)
6Sohom Chatterjee491 (98.2%)
6Rupsha Upadhyay491 (98.2%)
6Aditi Mohanty491 (98.2%)
6Suparna Mahata491 (98.2%)
6Utsa Kundu491 (98.2%)
6Soumil Mondal491 (98.2%)
6Sahebi Ahmed491 (98.2%)
7Sandip Ghosh490 (98%)
7Deborshi Basak490 (98%)
7Bitan Sasmal490 (98%)
7Arka Ghosh490 (98%)
7Abhirup Pal490 (98%)
7Srija Upadhyay490 (98%)
7Sumit Mukherjee490 (98%)
7Rupankar Ghatak490 (98%)
7Kousiki Kundu490 (98%)
7Soujatto Mukhopadhyay490 (98%)
7Saranya Ghosh490 (98%)
7Arnab Pati490 (98%)
7Asmita Pal490 (98%)

The previous year saw exceptional performances from students across the state, with Subharangshu Sardar securing the top spot with an impressive score of 496 marks, equivalent to 99.2%.

As the countdown begins for the release of the WB HS result 2024, anticipation is high among students, parents, and educators to see who will emerge as the academic stars of this year. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the WBCHSE reveals the names of the top achievers in West Bengal's Class 12 examinations.

Published May 8th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

