Updated May 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST
West Bengal Class 12 Topper List 2024: Check Names, Marks, Ranks of WBCHSE HS Toppers
The West Bengal Class 12 toppers list 2024 will feature the names, ranks, and marks of the highest achievers in the state. Check full details here.
The much-awaited moment for West Bengal's Class 12 students has arrived as the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the release of the WB HS result 2024. Scheduled for May 8, 2024, at 1:00 pm, the results will be available for students to access on the official website, wbresults.nic.in. Alongside the results, the WBCHSE will also unveil the list of toppers for the year 2024.
The WB HS toppers list 2024 will feature the names, ranks, and marks of the highest achievers in the state. Students can check their individual results using their roll number and date of birth on the official website.
Here is the table showcasing the WB HS toppers for the year 2024:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|To be announced
|-
|2
|To be announced
|-
|3
|To be announced
|-
|4
|To be announced
|-
|5
|To be announced
|-
For comparison, here's a look at the top performers from the previous year, WB HS Toppers 2023:
|Rank
|Name
|Marks
|1
|Subharangshu Sardar
|496 (99.2%)
|2
|Sushma Khan
|495 (99%)
|2
|Abu Sama
|495 (99%)
|3
|Chandrabindu Maity
|494 (98.8%)
|3
|Anusua Saha
|494 (98.8%)
|3
|Piyali Das
|494 (98.8%)
|3
|Shreya Mallik
|494 (98.8%)
|4
|Srijita Basak
|493 (98.6%)
|4
|Narendranath Banerjee
|493 (98.6%)
|4
|Prerona Pal
|493 (98.6%)
|5
|Kaustav Kundu
|492
|5
|Hrisita Sinha Mahapatra
|492
|5
|Diptargha Das
|492
|5
|Ankita Ghorai
|492
|5
|Ananya Samanta
|492
|6
|Chayan Burman
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Ankur Rai
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Arkadip Ghara
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Tamal Kanti Das
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Samai Jana
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Sohom Chatterjee
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Rupsha Upadhyay
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Aditi Mohanty
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Suparna Mahata
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Utsa Kundu
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Soumil Mondal
|491 (98.2%)
|6
|Sahebi Ahmed
|491 (98.2%)
|7
|Sandip Ghosh
|490 (98%)
|7
|Deborshi Basak
|490 (98%)
|7
|Bitan Sasmal
|490 (98%)
|7
|Arka Ghosh
|490 (98%)
|7
|Abhirup Pal
|490 (98%)
|7
|Srija Upadhyay
|490 (98%)
|7
|Sumit Mukherjee
|490 (98%)
|7
|Rupankar Ghatak
|490 (98%)
|7
|Kousiki Kundu
|490 (98%)
|7
|Soujatto Mukhopadhyay
|490 (98%)
|7
|Saranya Ghosh
|490 (98%)
|7
|Arnab Pati
|490 (98%)
|7
|Asmita Pal
|490 (98%)
The previous year saw exceptional performances from students across the state, with Subharangshu Sardar securing the top spot with an impressive score of 496 marks, equivalent to 99.2%.
As the countdown begins for the release of the WB HS result 2024, anticipation is high among students, parents, and educators to see who will emerge as the academic stars of this year. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the WBCHSE reveals the names of the top achievers in West Bengal's Class 12 examinations.
Published May 8th, 2024 at 10:09 IST