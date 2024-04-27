Advertisement

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the WB Uchha Madhyamik results 2024, also known as the West Bengal Class 12 results 2024, on May 8, 2024. The eagerly awaited results will be unveiled at 9 am during a press conference, and the result link will be activated at 9:45 am for students to access their scores online.

The WB Uchha Madhyamik board exams 2024 were conducted from February 16 to 29, with over 8.5 lakh students registering for the Class 12 examinations. The announcement of the results marks the culmination of months of hard work and anticipation for the students.

How to check West Bengal Class 12th Result 2024

To check the WB Board 12th Result 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024" link.

3. Enter your roll number or other required details as prompted.

4. Your class 12 result will then be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download the result for future reference.

The declaration of the WB Uchha Madhyamik results 2024 is a significant milestone for the students as it determines their academic progress and future endeavors. We wish all the students the very best for their results and future endeavors.